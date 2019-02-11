Air India Express passengers suffer nasal bleeding soon after flight takes off from Muscat

Toggle Menu
The four passengers were treated by the airport doctor and declared fit to travel. Few other passengers who had experienced discomfort and ear pain soon became alright after the aircraft landed back .

The flight ‘IX – 350’ had 185 passengers, including 3 infants. It was a Boeing 737-8 aircraft. (Representational image)

Four passengers suffered nose bleeding on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Calicut Sunday due to pressurisation problem, according to the airline.

The incident happened soon after the plane, which had 185 passengers onboard, took off from Muscat airport.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said the plane returned to bay due to “aircraft pressurisation problem” and four passengers had nose bleeding.

The four passengers were treated by the airport doctor and declared fit to travel. Few other passengers who had experienced discomfort and ear pain soon became alright after the aircraft landed back and they were inside the terminal building, the statement said.

The flight ‘IX – 350’ had 185 passengers, including 3 infants. It was a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

