Kerala: Air India flight skids off runway, splits into two; several injured

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 170 people Friday skidded off the runway in Kozhikode airport while landing. Several people are reportedly injured. | Read in Malayalam

Eyewitness report that there was smoke at the location of the crash and the aircraft seems to have split into two parts.

Sources in the DGCA said “the aircraft overshot the runway, fell into a valley and broke up into two pieces. There are some survivors.”

According to local media reports, the aircraft skid from the runway into the nearby slip road as it landed during heavy rainfall.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

