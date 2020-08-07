scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Kerala: Air India flight skids off runway, splits into two; several injured

Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 170 people Friday skidded off the runway in Kozhikode airport while landing.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2020 9:03:48 pm
Air India flight crash, Kerala air india flight crash news, Kozhikode Crash Live Updates, Air India Express crash, Kerala crash, Kerala Crash news, Air India Kerala crash news, Kerala news, Several people are reported injured.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 170 people Friday skidded off the runway in Kozhikode airport while landing. Several people are reportedly injured. | Read in Malayalam

Eyewitness report that there was smoke at the location of the crash and the aircraft seems to have split into two parts.

The plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

Sources in the DGCA said “the aircraft overshot the runway, fell into a valley and broke up into two pieces. There are some survivors.”

According to local media reports, the aircraft skid from the runway into the nearby slip road as it landed during heavy rainfall.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

