Air India flight to Thailand suffers nose wheel issue, hard lands at Phuket airport: VIDEO

Air India Express Hyderabad-Phuket flight IX938 experienced a nose-wheel issue after landing at Phuket International Airport on March 11, prompting a temporary halt in runway operations as passengers were safely deplaned.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMar 11, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Air India flight thailandAn Air India flight made a hard landing in Phuket, Thailand, after suffering a nose wheel issue (Representative image).
Make us preferred source on Google

An aircraft operated by Air India Express on its Hyderabad-Phuket route encountered a nose-wheel problem after landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday, the airline confirmed.

Following the incident, airport authorities temporarily halted flight movements as the aircraft remained on the runway, sources said.

The Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft was operating flight IX 938 from Hyderabad, though the exact number of passengers on board was not immediately available.

News agency PTI quoted Air India Express as saying, “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport.” The nose wheel forms an essential part of an aircraft’s landing gear system.

According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, the flight departed Hyderabad at 6:42 am, slightly later than its scheduled 6:20 am departure. It landed at Phuket International Airport at 11:40 am local time.

The airline added that the crew followed all required procedures and passengers were safely deplaned after the aircraft came to a halt. Visauls of the incident showed smoke coming up from the nose wheel section of the aircraft.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments