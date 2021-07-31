scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to cracked windshield

The flight was going to return from Damman in Saudi Arabia with Indian passengers as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 31, 2021 12:53:15 pm
The plane had no passengers, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight. (File)

An Air India Express flight from here to Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Saturday after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected, an airport official said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

After taking off from here at around 7.52 am, less than an hour into the flight, the pilots noticed the crack in the windshield of the aeroplane prompting them to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram for an emergency landing at around 8.50 am, the official said.

However, the plane had no passengers, due to the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All the crew members, including the pilots, are safe, C V Ravindran, the Director of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, told PTI.

He also said that had the crack been detected in the pre-flight check, the plane would not have taken off and therefore, it must have happened during take-off or while cruising.

The flight was going to return from Damman in Saudi Arabia with Indian passengers as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement