Air India Express flight hits electric pole on landing at Vijayawada airport; all passengers safe

An Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. (Photo: ANI)

An Air India Express flight carrying 64 passengers on Saturday lost control and hit an electric pole while landing at the Vijayawada International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Gannavaram, news agency ANI reported. All the passengers are reported to have landed safely.

All the 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe, Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudan Rao told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh: An Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. “All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe,” says airport director G Madhusudan Rao. pic.twitter.com/yFaLMWlXHE — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the airline said it has ordered an investigation into the incident.

On Friday, an Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport due to a snag in the aircraft.

The plane developed the snag in the hydraulic system and made the landing at Thiruvananthapuram where the airlines has the base with more technical experts, an airport official had said. Airport sources said the flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram as there was the risk of landing at the table-top runway of Kozhikode airport, especially in an emergency situation.

On August 7, last year, India saw the second fatal accident involving Air India Express wherein 19 passengers and both pilots were killed after Air India Express Flight 1344 from Dubai skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport in heavy rain.

Air India Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India and operates around 649 flights per week to 33 destinations including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.