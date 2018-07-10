Air India Exp plane overshoots runway in Mumbai, mishap averted

The Air India Express aircraft was scheduled to land at an alternative runway. (Representational Image) The Air India Express aircraft was scheduled to land at an alternative runway. (Representational Image)

A major mishap was averted on Tuesday after an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. No damage or loss of life was reported due to the mishap, the airlines said in a statement.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, at around 1450 hours, the flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai was scheduled to land at alternate runway 14 due to the closure of main runway 27. It had stopped 10 feet beyond the runway end on the paved Stopway.

The spokesperson also added that the aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain the aircraft could stop only at the stop way.

“Mumbai has been experiencing heavy continuous rain and the reason for the poor slippery conditions of the runway will be investigated,” AIE spokesperson added.

Last September, a SpiceJet aircraft carrying 183 passengers overshot the runway during landing and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains.

