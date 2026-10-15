Delhi-Osaka direct flights: Air India to launch 4 weekly services in February 2027

Delhi-Osaka Air India direct flights: Air India will launch four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Osaka from next year, becoming the only airline to operate directly on the route. The new service will further strengthen air connectivity between India and Japan amid growing demand for travel between the two countries.

The airline will operate the new flights using its Boeing 787-8 aircraft, connecting Delhi with Osaka’s Kansai International Airport. The service will expand Air India’s presence in Japan, where it currently operates flights to Tokyo.

Air India to operate 4 weekly Delhi-Osaka flights

The new service will begin on February 2, 2027. Flight AI360 will operate from Delhi to Osaka, while the return service, AI359, will connect Osaka with Delhi.