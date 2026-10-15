Delhi-Osaka direct flights: Air India to launch 4 weekly services in February 2027

The airline will operate the new flights using its Boeing 787-8 aircraft, connecting Delhi with Osaka’s Kansai International Airport. The service will expand Air India’s presence in Japan, where it currently operates flights to Tokyo.
The new service will begin on February 2, 2027. Flight AI360 will operate from Delhi to Osaka, while the return service, AI359, will connect Osaka with Delhi.
The Delhi-Osaka flight will depart at 10:50 pm and arrive in Osaka at 9:50 am the following day. The return flight will depart Osaka at 11:50 am and arrive in Delhi at 6:20 pm on the same day. According to Air India, all timings are local.
The weekly operating schedule is as follows:
- Delhi to Osaka (AI360): Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Osaka to Delhi (AI359): Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Air India said the schedule is designed to offer convenient connections to destinations across its domestic and international network.
Boeing 787-8 aircraft to operate on Delhi-Osaka Route
Air India will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on the Delhi-Osaka route. The aircraft features 18 full-flat beds in Business Class and 241 seats in Economy Class. This will provide passengers a long-haul travel option. The new service will also expand the airline’s international network and provide another direct connection between the two countries.
Osaka to become Air India’s second destination in Japan
Osaka will become Air India’s second destination in Japan after Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The airline currently operates daily flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda, along with four weekly flights between Mumbai and Tokyo Haneda.
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The addition of Osaka will give Indian travellers another direct entry point into Japan, particularly for those planning trips to the country’s western regions.
Significance of Delhi-Osaka direct flights
The Delhi-Osaka service is expected to offer greater flexibility to Indian tourists visiting Japan. In a statement, Air India said that Osaka is part of Japan’s popular Golden Route, which also includes Tokyo and Kyoto. The route attracts visitors interested in Japan’s cultural heritage, food, shopping and major tourist attractions. Direct flights to Osaka could make it easier for Indian travellers to plan multi-city holidays across these destinations.
How to book Air India’s Delhi-Osaka flights
Air India said bookings for the new Delhi-Osaka flights are being progressively made available through its official website, mobile application, customer contact centre, airport ticketing offices and travel agents worldwide.