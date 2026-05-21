Air India flight grounded after sudden runway scare in Bengaluru

The incident involved Air India flight AI2651, which was operating from Delhi to Bengaluru. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)

An Air India aircraft carrying 181 passengers suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru airport, following which the plane was grounded for a detailed inspection.

The incident involved Air India flight AI2651, which was operating from Delhi to Bengaluru.

An Air India spokesperson told PTI that the flight landed safely and all passengers and crew were unharmed. According to reports, the flight was encountered with turbulence while approaching landing. Following the unstable approach, the pilot decided to execute a go-around maneuver. It was during this maneuver that the aircraft reportedly experienced the tail strike.

Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for a detailed inspection. Air India spokesperson said the matted would be investigated in accordance with established procedures and in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft operating flight AI2651 was an Airbus 321. The airline spokesperson said the turbulence happened during approach was likely caused by wake turbulence from a wide-body aircraft that had taken off in the area.