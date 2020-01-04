Air India crew roughed up after flight delay, airline seeks report

The incident happened on January 2, 2020. (File) The incident happened on January 2, 2020. (File)

Days after passengers on an Air India flight allegedly manhandled crew members and threatened to break open the cockpit door, the airline Saturday directed its employees to submit a detailed report on the “misbehaviour” of passengers. The incident had taken place after a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai was delayed on Thursday due to a technical problem.

“The flight AI 865 of 2nd January was considerably delayed due to technical reasons. Air India management have asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report,” the airline spokesperson said.

#WATCH Dhananjay Kumar, Air India: A video of few passengers of AI 865 is being circulated. The flight delayed on 2nd Jan due to technical reasons. AI management have asked crew for details on reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be taken after inquiry. pic.twitter.com/aufkrO2QfX — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

An airline official claimed passengers had “manhandled” a cabin crew member by grabbing her arm, and “taunted” the pilots. “The AI 865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

“One male passenger even said that he will break open the cockpit door if the pilots didn’t come out,” the official said, adding the situation inside the plane “went from bad to worse”.

