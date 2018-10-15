Air India air hostess falls off plane, hospitalised

Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: October 15, 2018 9:57:29 am
Air India crew member falls off plane, hospitalised The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, a source said Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.
“The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, ” the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

