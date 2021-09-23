Air India Chairman Rajiv Bansal is aviation secretary in reshuffle

Rajiv Bansal, current Air India Chairman, was appointed the new aviation secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre on Wednesday.

K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, according to an order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Rajaraman will take over the charge from Anshu Prakash, who is due to superannuate on September 30.

Rajiv Bansal, a 1988 batch lAS officer of Nagaland cadre, will replace Pradeep Singh Kharola, upon his retirement this month-end.

K Sanjay Murthy, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, will be Secretary, Department of Higher Education, the order said.

Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), it said.

Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, will be Secretary, Ministry of Culture, the order said.

Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will take over the charge from Amit Khare, who retires on September 30.

Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.