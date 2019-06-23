Air India suspends regional director for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney Airport

Air India’s regional director (Eastern region) has been suspended for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney Airport, an officer said on Sunday.

Advertising

Rohit Bhasin, who used to oversee Air India’s operations in the eastern region, was suspended after a complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager against him regarding shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney Airport.

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from Sydney Airport for Delhi.

“There is an initial report of one of its captains Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty-free shop in Sydney. Air India has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the captain under suspension,” a spokesperson of the airline said.

Advertising

The suspension order issued by the airline on Saturday read, “It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander.”

“Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” it added.

Stressing on zero tolerance policy “towards acts of impropriety”, the spokesperson said, “Air India lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.”

Last week, an Air India flight in Bengaluru was delayed after an altercation broke out between a captain and a cabin crew member over cleaning the former’s tiffin box.

The flight was supposed to leave from Bengaluru for Kolkata at around 11.40 am but got delayed by two hours as the captain and the cabin crew member had to be “removed and replaced in the plane”.