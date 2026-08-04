12 injured as Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits turbulence

A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport.

Written by: Devansh Mittal, Sukalp Sharma
2 min readUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Air India said there were no serious injuries after flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced turbulence during cruise.Air India said there were no serious injuries after flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi experienced turbulence during cruise. (File photo)
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At least 10 passengers were injured on a Phuket-Delhi flight due to turbulence. Delhi airport sources said that two crew members were also being treated for injuries. Air India confirmed that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.

There have been no serious injuries as of now, as per the airline. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.

A passenger said the turbulence lasted 2-3 minutes. “We will 100% take action against Air India,” he said.

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Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
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Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

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