12 injured as Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits turbulence

At least 10 passengers were injured on a Phuket-Delhi flight due to turbulence. Delhi airport sources said that two crew members were also being treated for injuries. Air India confirmed that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several passengers injured after Air India flight encounters severe air turbulence while travelling from Phuket to Delhi pic.twitter.com/OM1lXKRKcm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

There have been no serious injuries as of now, as per the airline. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.

A passenger said the turbulence lasted 2-3 minutes. “We will 100% take action against Air India,” he said.