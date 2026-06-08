Three Air India aircraft damaged after being hit by ground equipment at Delhi airport

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Three Air India aircraft were damaged after being hit by ground equipment at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.
The collision took place as equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo shifted position due to sudden strong winds and rain, hitting the narrow-body aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of the IGI airport.
All three aircraft were taken out of service, the airport operator said, adding that they did not receive any warning about any change in weather.
Air India did not comment on the incident.
However, a source in the airline said apart from the Air India aircraft, planes of other operators were also impacted due to the inclement weather.
Out of the three damaged Air India aircraft, two will soon be back in operation, the source said, adding that the third will take some more time to get repaired.
— with inputs from PTI
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