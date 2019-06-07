Air hostess gangraped: Mumbai Police await medical report

A day after a 23-year-old airline security officer was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old air hostess, Mumbai Police on Thursday said it was awaiting the medical reports of the victim. A doctor at KEM Hospital, where she was taken for medical examination, said her blood and urine were being tested to find out whether the alcohol she had consumed before the incident was spiked.

The accused, Swapnil Badoniya (23), knew the complainant and worked in the security department of the same airline. According to the woman’s complaint, the room in which she was assaulted was shared by three men, and a woman was also present in the room. Police said they have recorded the statements of the three, who have refuted the allegations made by the complainant.

The air hostess has alleged she was gangraped by Badoniya and his two roommates in their Andheri (East) flat, in the wee hours of Monday, in the presence of their woman friend.

After she woke up in the morning at around 10 am, she had an injury below her eye and saw marks on her shoulder, said sources. Police said when she asked Badoniya, he claimed he was too drunk to remember anything and when she asked the other woman about it, she refused to answer. “Her father tried reaching her the whole night, but she did not answer calls. A friend found her in a McDonald’s near Jogeshwari, where she was with Badoniya,” said an officer.

The friend took her home and when her father asked about the injury marks, she told him that she was raped by Badoniya. The father then rushed her to the hospital, where she complained of body pain and narrated her ordeal.