Air hostess gangraped in Mumbai flat, airline security officer arrested

A 25-year-old air hostess with a leading airline was allegedly gangraped in an apartment in Mumbai on Monday. Police arrested a colleague for the assault Wednesday and according to the woman’s complaint, the room in which she was assaulted was shared by three men, and a woman was also present in the room.

The accused, Swapnil Badoniya (23) arrested Wednesday, knew the complainant and worked in the security department of the same airline company. The role of the other two men, however, is still under investigation.

Senior police inspector Nitin Alaknure of the MIDC police station confirmed the incident. “So far we have learnt that Badoniya was the only person who forced himself on her. However, we are investigating the role of the other roommates in the crime,” he said.

According to police, the incident took place Monday, when the complainant arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad. She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 7 pm where she met Badoniya, who works as a security officer in the same airline.

Police said she and Badoniya then travelled in the same car from the airport and she dropped him near a mall in Malad and went ahead. “She went home, dropped off her luggage and then came back to the mall, where the accused was waiting for her,” said a police officer adding that the two then went to a bar. “They consumed alcohol until the bar closed. They drank so much that the complainant only remembers throwing up inside the bar,” said an officer.

Police said that according to Badoniya, she had had too much to drink and he decided not to send her home and instead he tried to check-in into a hotel with her. But looking at their condition, the two were not allowed to check-in, said police. The accused then suggested that she come with him to his apartment, which he shared with two other men.

“He then took her to his apartment near in Andheri (East), where two of his roommates and a woman friend were also present. Taking advantage of her situation, they assaulted her and raped her one after the other,” said the complainant in her statement to police.

However, after she woke up in the morning at around 10 am, she had an injury below her eye and saw marks on her shoulder, said sources. Police said that when she asked Badoniya, he claimed that he was too drunk to remember anything and when she asked the other woman about it, she refused to answer.

“Her father tried reaching her the whole night, but she did not answer calls. A friend found her in a McDonald’s in near Jogeshwari, where she was with Badoniya,” said an officer.

The friend took her home and when her father asked about the injury marks, she told him that she was raped by Badoniya. The father then rushed her to hospital, where she complained of body pain and narrated her ordeal.

Hospital authorities then informed the MIDC police station, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of gangrape, assault and common intention.

Badoniya was then tracked to his house and arrested at around 7 am Wednesday, produced in court, which sent him to police custody until June 10.