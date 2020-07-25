Air Force Commanders’ meet ends, IAF chief outlines Vision 2030

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria reviewed the status and issues related to all the Air Commands and the branches of the Air Headquarters. (Source: Defence PRO/IAF/File) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria reviewed the status and issues related to all the Air Commands and the branches of the Air Headquarters. (Source: Defence PRO/IAF/File)

The Air Force Commanders’ Conference, the biannual meet of the Air Force leadership, concluded on Friday. During the meeting, the situation along eastern Ladakh was discussed in detail, along with how to prepare the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the next decade.

During the three-day conference, IAF commanders and Principal Staff Officers were addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General M M Naravane on matters of jointness and integrated war fighting, the IAF said in a statement.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria reviewed the status and issues related to all the Air Commands and the branches of the Air Headquarters.

During the conference, a “series of discussions and reviews on operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum” were taken up, and the IAF leadership “discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF’s transformation roadmap for the next decade”, the statement said.

In his concluding remarks, Bhadauria stated that “it was important to recognise the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world” and emphasised on the “need for rapid capacity building, increase in serviceability of all assets and dedicated work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest timeframes”, according to the statement.

The IAF chief “reiterated” that the “long-term goals for sustainable capability mandate the acquisition and employment of niche technologies and development of indigenous platforms and weapons”. He also stated that “since human resource was the most valuable asset of the IAF, recruitment, training and motivation strategies should keep pace with the changing times”, the statement mentioned.

Bhadauria laid down the Vision 2030 for the IAF, with milestones for transformation of IAF in the coming decade, the statement said.

