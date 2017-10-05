IAF chief says ready for two-front war: Here is what the chiefs of Army and Navy have said on Pakistan and China

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lamba Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lamba

Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday said that the Indian Air Force was ready for a two-front war with China and Pakistan. He stated that the air force was capable of effectively countering any threat from China while engaging in a two-front war also involving Pakistan. In June, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had also said that the Army was fully ready for a “two and a half front” war.

This is what the chiefs of the other two armed forces have said:

“We have to be prepared. In our context, therefore, warfare lies within the realm of reality,”- Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, September 6, 2017

“As far as northern adversary is concerned, the flexing of muscle has started. The salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits of threshold is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations emerging which could gradually emerge into conflict.” – Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on China, September 6, 2017

“As far as our western adversary is considered, we don’t see any scope of reconciliation, because their military, the polity, and the people in that nation have been made to believe that there is an adversary, India, which is all out to break their nation into pieces.” – Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Pakistan, September 6, 2017

“What happens in the future, whether it is going to be converted into a military base, time will only tell.” – Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on being asked about the port in Gwadar, being built with Chinese assistance. June 9, 2017

“They have been very shrill in their comments. We have used it in a different way, where we have kept quiet. And, that has worked for us.” – Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lamba on China’s media comments on Doklam standoff, August 29, 2017

