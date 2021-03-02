This air-conditioned trolley offers glimpse into how farmers are preparing for protests in summer

After talks with the government broke down in January, a video of an air-conditioned tractor trolley equipped with solar-powered battery offers an insight into how farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders are preparing for the long haul.

In Delhi, temperatures are expected to go well beyond 40 degrees during the summer months. The average maximum temperature recorded in Delhi this February was the second highest since 1901, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

To brave the summer heat, the man in the video explains that the trolley has a split AC and a mini water tank with a wash basin. Its interiors too are of top quality, he says.

“The kind of carpet I have used in this cabin, is rarely seen even in Canada and UK,” he adds.

The air-conditioned trolley, which is currently getting the finishing touches in Punjab, also comes with internet connectivity, surveillance cameras, and solar panels placed on the roof.

“A solar system has been installed on the top of the trolley to counter government power disconnection threats,” the man says.

An air conditioned trolley prepared in Punjab for the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. Equipped with battery back up powered by solar panels, the trolley will provide relief in the summer heat in the coming months. Gives an insight into the long haul expected.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KZvjUHG9Wp — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) March 2, 2021

Farmers protesting at Singhu had already converted their tractors-trolleys into mini-homes — complete with beds, blankets, music system, groceries, water and other essentials.

After the violence on Republic Day, the police had stepped up barricading at the three protest sites—Singhi, Tikri and Ghazipur—by using concertina wires to cover vast stretches and metal spikes on the roads leading to the sites. The barricading has cut off access for farmers to portable toilets and also hit water supply.

There have been 11 rounds of talks between the government and protesting farmer organisations so far. After the last meeting on January 22, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government in the talks, had alleged there were certain forces that wanted the agitation to continue.