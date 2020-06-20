Air Chief Bhadauria: ‘All efforts on to resolve LAC situation peacefully’

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. (File Photo) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. (File Photo)

“The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant. The development at LAC is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice,” said Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria after reviewing the Passing out Parade. Follow India-China border dispute LIVE updates

A Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad Saturday marking the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various Branches of Indian Air Force.

“Inspite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and resultant loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at LAC is resolved peacefully.” He added: “But it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency”. He assured the nation, “we are determined to deliver and will never let your sacrifices of our braves in Galwan go in vain”.

During the CGP function, he conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to 123 graduating trainees, including 19 women cadets, of various Branches. The CGP symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a cadet into a young Officer to shoulder the nation’s responsibility.

Read | No one entered Indian territory, captured any military post: PM

The ceremony comprised presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets who successfully completed Flying and Navigation training respectively. Eleven officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard who underwent flying training at Air Force Academy were also presented ‘Wings’ by the Reviewing Officer. The award of ‘Wings’ or ‘Brevets’ represents a significant milestone in every Military Aviator’s career and is the culmination of a demanding and rewarding period of training.

The parade, commanded by the Flight Cadet standing first in overall order of merit, was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ along with the ‘President’s Plaque’ by the Reviewing Officer for his achievements. The Reviewing Officer also presented the President’s Plaque to the Flight Cadet who stood first in the overall merit in the Ground Duty Branches.

The parade will be followed by fly past by formations of Pilatus, Kiran Hawk, Chetak helicopters and an aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the cadets were commissioned while taking all necessary safety precautions. Also, the parents and relatives of the passing out cadets were not able to attend the ceremony. For them, the parade was broadcast live on Doordarshan and the social media handles of the Indian Air Force. After commissioning, instead of taking a break, the cadets will be directly moving to their respective units.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd