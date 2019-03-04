Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Balakot airstrike: IAF doesn’t count human casualties, counts targets hit

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa Monday refused to comment on the number of casualties in the Balakot airstrike, saying the Indian Air Force doesn’t take into account human casualties but only the number of targets hit.

Addressing the press in Coimbatore, Dhanoa said: “IAF is not in a postilion to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We don’t count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not.”

The air chief’s remarks come a day after BJP president Amit Shah claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed in the IAF airstrike deep inside Pakistan.

“After the Uri attack, the army did a surgical strike. After the Pulwama attack, people said there could not be a surgical strike due to the high level of alertness. But on the 13th day, the Narendra Modi government carried out an airstrike, and more than 250 terrorists were killed without suffering any losses,” Shah said.

Questioned about the capability of the MiG 21 Bison, which was among the IAF aircraft used to repel the Pakistan fighter jets, he said: “Mig 21 Bison is capable. It was upgraded, has a better weapons system and radar… We fight with all the aircraft in the inventory. Remember the initiative is always with the adversary.”

When asked about the present situation on the border, he said: “It is an ongoing operation, I will not comment on it.”

On whether IAF wing commander Abhinandhan Varthaman would fly again, Dhanoa said: “Whether he flies again or not depends on his medical fitness. Once he gets his medical fitness, then only he can get into a fighter jet.”