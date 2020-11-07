Today’s complex battlespace will demand integrated tri-services approach: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. (File Photo)

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria told passing out NDA cadets Saturday that today’s highly complex and multi-dimensional battlespace will demand an integrated tri-services approach, and for that, joint services training received at the academy will be crucial.

The Air Chief also highlighted that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and formation of the Department of Military Affairs mark the beginning of the most historic phase of higher defence reforms in the country.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was the reviewing officer for the Passing Out Parade of the National Defence Academy’s 139th course, which was held at the Khetrapal Ground of the academy, located at the foothills of the Sahyadri at Khadakwasla in Pune. The parade was conducted with various Covid-19 norms in place and was broadcast live on Doordarshan.

In his address to the NDA cadets, the Air Chief said, “NDA is not just the cradle of leadership but a true cradle of jointmanship. The vast experience of joint training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective academies. Today’s battlespace is highly complex and multi-dimensional, with unpredictable security scenarios and high operational tempo. In the battlespace, operational response will demand an integrated synergistic approach. Therefore, the bonds of friendship that you have forged here, with your coursemates and squadronmates, need to continue throughout your life, as you go into your service career, and should always translate into better synergy at every stage.”

He further said, “The appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and formation of the DMA (Department of Military Affairs) marks the beginning of the most historic phase of higher defence reforms in our country. And all of you, having been born in this perfect triservices institute called the NDA at the start of the training, are actually best equipped to successfully transform in this era of jointness, as you grow in your respective services. I am confident that you will keep this in mind as you go into your next academies and into your service. And you will don this mantle of jointness as proudly as you will don your own uniform.”

He also pointed out, “As budding military professionals, you should begin to understand that geopolitical churnings around the world have a direct bearing on the security environment in our neighbourhood. Our armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. This mandates very high levels of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels and at all times. This is what each service and the nation would expect from you.”

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria is an alumnus of the 56th course of the academy along with his coursemates Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria has also held the position of the NDA Commandant in the past.

