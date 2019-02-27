Air Canada temporarily suspends service to India as Pakistan closes airspace

Amid escalation of hostlities between India and Pakistan, Air Canada temporarily suspended service to India Wednesday as Pakistan government shut down its airspace, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, several airlines, including Etihad, Flydubai, Gulf Air, SriLankan Airlines and Air Canada had suspended services to Pakistan and flight tracking portals showed Singapore Airlines, British Airways and others were forced to reroute flights, according to Reuters.

Qatar Airways issued a statement saying it had temporarily suspended flights to eight cities in India and Pakistan “due to the ongoing situation on the India-Pakistan border” and that its flights routed over the two countries’ air space may be delayed due to rerouting in the area.

All flights from Kabul to India stand cancelled until further notice while Air India cancelled its flights until the first week of March, Reuters quoted an airline official in Kabul as saying.

Singapore Airline in a statement said its Europe-bound flights would need to make refuelling stops, while British Airways said it is monitoring the situation closely.

Airlines flying over India and Pakistan to Europe, the Middle East and Asia were disrupted and some flights were routed through Mumbai so they could head further south and avoid Pakistan air space, Reuters quoted an Indian government official as saying.

Earlier today, flight services at seven airports including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh resumed after they were briefly suspended. Flight operations at Amritsar airport were also suspended, while airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara and Bathinda were put on high alert. Airlines including Vistara and Jet Airways had issued statements suspending flight services to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, and Jammu.