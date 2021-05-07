AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy on Friday was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The 71-year-old three-time Chief Minister was administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a brief ceremony at Raj Niwas. Amid an aggressive second wave of Covid cases, the function was only attended by elected MLAs, senior party functionaries and top government officials.

Earlier this month, the NR Congress-BJP alliance secured the majority in Puducherry, winning 16 seats in the 30-member assembly. The Indian National Congress, which was ruling Puducherry until its government was toppled in February, won two seats. Its ally DMK won six seats out of the 13 it contested.

While Rangasamy was sworn in alone on Friday, other ministers, including those from BJP, will be inducted over the next few days, party sources told PTI.