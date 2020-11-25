AIMPLB vice-president Kalbe Sadiq dies at 82

Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) vice-president and prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died on Tuesday. He was 82.

In a statement, the state government said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to Sadiq’s family. “He wished that his soul rests in peace and expressed condolences to the grieving family,” it said.

The cleric’s son, Kalbe Sibtain Noori, told The Indian Express that Sadiq breathed his last in ERA’s Lucknow Medical College & Hospital, where he was admitted on November 16. He was being treated in the hospital ICU for severe pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and septic shock. He was on assisted ventilation and vasopressor support.

The cleric was diagnosed with colorectal cancer three years ago, following which he underwent an operation in Delhi.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted, “The death of Shia cleric and Islamic scholar Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is very sad. Condolences to the grieving family and his followers…”

Shia cleric and All India Shia Personal Law Board Speaker Maulana Yasoob Abbas also expressed condolences to the family. “The gap that has been left due to the death of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq cannot be filled. He was a great scholar, and his work is there for the world to see.”

“He dedicated his life to working on amity between people and different groups in society. He knew as much about other religions as he knew about Islam. He always spoke of unification. I have thousands of memories with Kalbe Sadiq sahab. He was always very particular about time and was never late by even a second,” Abbas said.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani said the cleric’s death was a loss for the organisation and people. “He was a very sharp personality who was blessed with extraordinary qualities. He always worked for unity between the Shia and Sunni communities,” Rahmani said.

“He was part of the AIMPLB and worked with a lot of vigour for the Board. He gave valuable advice to the Board and also through his speeches to the people. He was blessed with extraordinary oratory skills and he used to say the most simple things in the most beautiful manner. That was a great quality. He had great command over the English language as well, and hence would put forward his thoughts in a very articulate and forceful manner…” he said.

Prominent Sunni cleric and AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said Sadiq’s death had caused great pain to everyone.

“The whole country is familiar with the work and contribution of Maulana Sadiq for communal harmony. His work on unity and education will always be remembered,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.