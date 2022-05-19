scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
AIMPLB to help masjid panel fight Gyanvapi case; Jamiat asks Muslim outfits to stay off

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, said members of Muslim community “…should not hit the streets; all kinds of public demonstrations should be avoided”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 2:24:17 am
On Tuesday night, AIMPLB held a virtual emergency meeting with its members “to discuss attitude of the sectarian forces towards Gyanvapi Masjid and various masjid and holy places of Muslims in the country’’.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it will provide legal and financial assistance to the Gyanvapi Masjid Intezamiya Committee to fight the case in Supreme Court, even as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind stated that no other Muslim organisation should “interfere in the case”.

On Tuesday night, AIMPLB held a virtual emergency meeting with its members “to discuss attitude of the sectarian forces towards Gyanvapi Masjid and various masjid and holy places of Muslims in the country’’. “It is the Centre’s and state governments’ responsibility to ensure that the Religious Places of Worship Act-1991 is implemented. The Act ensures protection to all religious structures… The governments must come clear on their position,’’ AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas said.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, said members of Muslim community “…should not hit the streets; all kinds of public demonstrations should be avoided”.

