AIMIM’s official Twitter account hacked, restored

The official Twitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday for a few hours and was later restored, party sources said here.

The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to ‘Elon Musk’ and the profile picture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO.

According to a party statement, the AIMIM Twitter account which was hacked on Sunday afternoon has been restored.

The same account was hacked a few days ago but was restored, sources said adding the account was again hacked at around 1 pm on Sunday.

“Nine days ago also the Twitter account of AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored. Now again the account has been hacked,” a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-headquartered party, said.

A complaint to Hyderabad Police will be lodged on Monday.

“No new tweets were posted on the account,” he said. AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers.