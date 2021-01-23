Gujarat: AIMIM to contest local body polls, ties up with BTP

The party will contest on at least 15 wards in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Bharuch municipality on a seat-sharing basis with the ally BTP.

AHEAD OF the local body polls, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM announced Saturday it will foray into the state politics with an aim to provide an “effective political alternative” to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

The party’s Gujarat unit president Sabir Kabuliwala and state general secretary Hamid Bhatti said the AIMIM has forged an alliance with Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava’s Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) for the upcoming local body elections. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) will contest the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections in at least 15 wards, and in alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in Bharuch on a seat-sharing basis, the leaders said.

The Owaisi-led party recently announced to contest the local body polls in alliance with the BTP, which had snapped its ties with the Congress over differences in Rajasthan district panchayat polls.

On Saturday, Kabuliwala and Bhatti also launched the party’s membership drive in the presence of a group of supporters.

“The present BJP government has seriously neglected the development of Muslim, Dalit, tribal, poor and backward areas and due to this a large number of people are still deprived of basic amenities. On the other hand, when the Congress was in power, it failed to uplift the weaker sections of the society. Despite being in the opposition, the Congress has not able to raise these issues and failed miserably. Given the current situation, the people of Gujarat need strong leadership and alternative, which will continue to work for the welfare of all people without any discrimination. I am confident that under the leadership of Owaisi, we will perform well in Gujarat,” Kabuliwala said.

Owaisi will hold meetings in Ahmedabad and Bharuch, he added.

