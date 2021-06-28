AIMIM says will contest 100 seats in UP elections

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced that his party will contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections next year and that the party has started the process of selecting candidates for the polls.

“I would like to make some things about the UP elections public. We have decided that we will have candidates on 100 seats, and the process to select the candidates has already started and we have issued application forms for it too,” Owaisi tweeted.

He also said the AIMIM will contest the election as part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, which is an alliance of smaller parties being headed by president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and prominent OBC leader.

Om Prakash Rajbhar. “We are with O P Rajbhar’s Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. We have had no talks about the election or alliance with any other party,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

A senior party leader said the party has already shortlisted the 100 seats that it will contest.