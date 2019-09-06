AIMIM pulls out of alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA ahead of Maha assembly polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for later this year, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) called off its alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) reneging their earlier discussions of seat-sharing as both parties were unable to reach a “comfortable figure of seat distribution”.

“VBA conveyed that they could allot only eight seats out of the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra assembly to AIMIM as alliance partner. This is simply uncacceptable and unjustified as the list does not include the sitting seat of AIMIM in Aurangabad central,” a press release issued by Asaduddin Owaisi’s party said.

In spite of innumerable meetings between the leaders of both the parties in an attempt to consolidate the Dalit-Muslim votes, an email sent to Owaisi indicated that only 8 seats would be allocated to his party.

In 2014, AIMIM had contested on 24 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections with 2 MLAs winning from Aurangabad and Byculla seats respectively.

The party, which has a strong foothold in Aurangabad, withdrew its backing to VBA and wished Ambedkar luck for the upcoming polls. “Irrespective of our alliance not taking place, we are committed and will continue to take up the issues of the oppressed classes from the weaker sections of the society,” the release said, adding that the schedule for interviews of prospective candidates would soon be released in Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, BJP has also begun the process of seat-sharing talks with the Shiv Sena for assembly seats in the state. While the Shiv Sena is pushing for 50:50 seat-sharing formula, BJP is likely to angle for a higher number of seats, party sources told The Indian Express.