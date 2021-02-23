‘Blast victims didn’t get justice’: AIMIM president Owaisi campaigns for Modasa municipality polls

Referring to the 2008 bomb blast case in Modasa that had claimed seven lives, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that people should vote for his party in the upcoming Modasa municipality elections in order to “reply to the oppressors”.

Owaisi was campaigning for AIMIM’s 12 candidates who will be contesting from three wards in Modasa municipality elections scheduled to be held on February 28.

“Do you know what happened on September 29, 2008 in Modasa?” Owaisi asked as the crowd responded by saying “bomb blast”.

“Among the deceased was a 15-year-old boy named Jamal Ab Din Ghouri…a blast occurred near a mosque during the month of Ramzan in Modasa [in 2008] in which seven were martyred and over 100 were injured. I want to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh people… I want to ask the cowards of Congress whether they will ever speak of Jamal,” asked Owaisi, claiming that till date the people responsible for the blast have not been brought to book.

“The families of the deceased persons in the blast still don’t know who killed their loved ones. I appeal to my mothers and sisters that we will not let another Jamal die in Modasa. Human life has a value, be it a Hindu, Muslim, or someone of tribal origin. If my name is Asaduddin Owaisi, then my life also has value because it has been granted to us in the Constitution by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am telling you to use your vote on February 28 and tell these oppressors who killed Jamal that our lives have value,” said Owaisi.

Referring to the protests in Modasa in January 2020 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Owaisi said, “I want to congratulate the people of Modasa for the manner in which they protested against the CAA, NRC and NPR. However, is it not true that many senior citizens in Modasa started hurriedly getting their birth certificates fearing that once the CAA comes into effect, they will have to show their papers? How long are you going to live scared? I spoke up in the Parliament against 306 MPs of the BJP saying that if they will bring the CAA, then we will protest. We, too, have the right to live without fear.”

Owaisi attacked Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal during his 30-minute address. Without naming Kejriwal, he said, “There is a guy who has come to Gujarat with a bundle of brooms. When riots were taking place in Delhi, when Hindus and Muslims were killing each other, he went to Gandhi samadhi and sat over there. This guy kept quiet even when the Tablighi Jamat was given a bad name and accused of waging ‘Corona Jihad’ in Delhi.”

Alleging that the Congress has not given the post of mayor to a Muslim in Modasa fearing that it would upset their votebank, he said, “It is the Congress party that is responsible for India’s Muslims being weak, India’s Muslims lacking a political voice and India’s Muslims, Dalits and Advasis getting harassed. Modi ji has spent so much money in constructing the Statue of Unity but in the process, he also displaced over 75,000 tribal people from the place,” said Owaisi.

AIMIM senior leader Waris Pathan, the party’s Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala and Gujarat general secretary Hamid Bhatti were also present on the occasion. “For 70 years, you have voted for Congress out of no choice but this time AIMIM has decided to contest in Modasa to address your woes,” said Pathan.