AIMIM corporator assaulted: Out on bail, BJP corporators say ‘we never misbehave’

Three of the five Aurangabad corporators, who allegedly assaulted their colleague from the AIMIM last week for opposing a proposal to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, are new entrants in the BJP and yet to make a mark in the party.

Deputy Mayor Vijay Autade and corporators Pramod Rathod, Rajagaurav Wankhede, Rameshwar Bhadwe and Madhuri Adwant had allegedly thrashed AIMIM corporator Syed Mateen Sayyad Rashid on August 17, after he opposed a proposal tabled by BJP corporator Raju Vaidya, requesting the civic body to pay tributes to Vajpayee. A video of the incident was circulated on social media. The video purportedly shows the BJP corporators slapping Mateen. A few of them, including Adwant, were reportedly seen hitting him with shoes and slippers.

At least one of them has justified the attack, and cited the victim’s past criminal record. “We, the BJP corporators, never misbehave in the municipal corporation. But the action against Mateen was right. His intentions were wrong,” said Rathod, a former deputy mayor. Rathod, who has a pending police case against him for his involvement in a ‘rasta roko’ agitation, was earlier with Congress and joined BJP just three years ago.

Mateen was arrested the day after the assault and kept in custody till August 21. Minutes after he was granted bail, he was held again, this time under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, apparently because of his past involvement in criminal cases.

The five BJP corporators, on the other hand, were arrested on August 20 and later released on bail.

Autade, Rathod and Wankhede earlier belonged to other parties and joined the BJP just before the civic elections in 2015. Autade, who was earlier with the NCP, courted controversy ago when he clicked a selfie with an urn carrying Vajpayee’s ashes. He said he has apologised for his act. “I wanted to click a selfie to preserve the memories. But it was misrepresented,” said Autade.

