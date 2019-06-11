AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin admitted in London hospital

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was admitted to a hospital in London after his health reportedly worsened last week. A five-time MLA from Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin survived bullet and knife injuries when a rival group brutally attacked him in his assembly constituency in 2011.

After spending several days in hospital in a critical condition, he made a miraculous recovery. Akbaruddin, however, did not make a full recovery and needed frequent medical attention. Sources in MIM said that the injuries sustained in the shooting cause problems to Akbaruddin and his overall health has also been affected in recent years.

His brother and MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently appealed to his supporters to pray for his brother. Today, AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted wishing Akbaruddin a speedy recovery.

Akbaruddin’s acrimonious feud, allegedly over land dealings, with the family of accomplished wrestler Mohammed bin Omar Yafai, also known as Mohammed Pehelwan, led to the attack in 2011.

Of Yemeni descent, Mohammed bin Omar Yafai’s father settled in Hyderabad several years ago and the family own many properties. Yafai was a supporter of the Owaisis but fell out with them and allegedly began supporting rivals of MIM which angered Akbaruddin.

On April 30, 2011, Akbaruddin, while on a padyatra in his constituency, allegedly picked up an argument with Yafai’s brohter Younus bin Yafai and threatened him Within a few minutes, Younus, Yafai and others attacked Akbaruddin with firearms, knives and sticks. Balala’s personal security officer opened fire at the attackers in which Ibrahim, son of Younus Yafai was killed on the spot.