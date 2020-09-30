AIIMS report on Sushant death: Congress targets BJP, calls controversy political ploy to diminish Mumbai’s stature

According to media reports, the AIIMS has ruled out the presence of any organic poison in the actor’s body.

Hours after a doctors’ panel from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi allegedly ruled out poisoning as the cause for actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Congress took on the BJP for casting aspersion on Mumbai Police’s investigation in the case.

“The AIIMS report leaves BJP’s face completely blackened. It has exposed its plot. People won’t forgive the BJP for the way the Mumbai Police was defamed in the case and Maharashtra was insulted,” said state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant, who has been consistently alleging a BJP hand in the entire controversy.

Sawant also accused the BJP of using the Bihar Police, which had questioned the Mumbai Police’s investigation in the case, as a tool for playing politics. The party said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were sent to Mumbai as part of a “political conspiracy” to malign the state in violation of the federal spirit of India.

According to media reports, the AIIMS has ruled out the presence of any organic poison in the actor’s body. The panel was asked to reevaluate the actor’s postmortem and viscera reports in the wake of accusations raised against the investigation by the Mumbai Police.

AICC Secretary Ashish Dua tweeted: “Conspiracy to diminish the stature of Mumbai by earlier moving out IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) and now the concerted, convoluted, and conspirational attack on the Bollywood to attack film making out with @BJP4Maharashtra playing ball is betrayal with Maharashtra.”

