Emergency services hit at AIIMS Jodhpur as strike over resident doctor’s suicide continues

The protesting doctors demanded a public apology from the administration over the death, financial assistance for the victim's family, resignation of the Executive Director, and formation of a Resident Doctors’ Association.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurSep 25, 2026 10:09 PM IST
AIIMS Jodhpur doctor deathThe protesting doctors of AIIMS Jodhpur said their colleague, Raj Naresh Yadav, had died by suicide due to the increasing work pressure. (Photo: Facebook)
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The suicide of a resident doctor at AIIMS Jodhpur has sparked protests on the campus, with other resident doctors staging a sit-in outside the OPD and refusing to resume work until their demands were addressed.

As the stir entered its third day on Friday and the OPD remained closed until further notice, AIIMS Jodhpur director Dr Govardhan Puri visited the protest site and tried to speak to the doctors.

In one of the videos, Dr Puri could be seen folding his hands in an appeal to the protesting doctors, but they remained firm on their demand for the resignation of those they held responsible for the circumstances leading to Yadav’s death. Puri was subsequently seen leaving the site.

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The protesting doctors said their colleague, Raj Naresh Yadav, had died by suicide due to the increasing work pressure.

Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal said the indefinite strike has crippled emergency and OPD services.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the protesters demanded a public apology from the administration over the death, financial assistance for Yadav’s family and the resignation of the Executive Director. They also reiterated their demand for the formation of a Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA).

The resident doctors said their demand for an RDA had been accepted by the administration, but discussions were still underway on other demands.

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The doctors later took out a candlelight march on the AIIMS campus.

Earlier, on Wednesday, representatives of the management committee held discussions with the resident doctors. However, as the talks failed to resolve the issue, doctors continued their protest.

‘He was a good student’

A doctor and a faculty member at AIIMS Jodhpur, on condition of anonymity, said, “He (Yadav) was a good student and had completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur. He was in PG and we didn’t expect this to happen.”

Explaining the sequence of events, he said, “Yadav went to have lunch on September 23 and when he did not return to duty, his batchmates called him up. We heard the phone ring from the washroom whose door was broken down… we informed his family members. It was an unfortunate incident but it is not right to ask for the resignation of the director. Faculty and residents are working together to make this a good place but internal politics should not impact learning.”

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MP Beniwal posted on X, “The death… is an extremely tragic and serious incident. The government and the ministry should sensitively consider the rightful demands of the family of the deceased doctor, including appropriate compensation. However, it is unfortunate that some are using the cover of this tragic incident to target the AIIMS Director and stage a protest.”

He said, “This indefinite strike has crippled emergency and OPD services, causing distress to patients and their families. I appeal to Union Health Minister J P Nadda to take immediate cognizance of the entire matter.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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