Emergency services hit at AIIMS Jodhpur as strike over resident doctor’s suicide continues

The protesting doctors of AIIMS Jodhpur said their colleague, Raj Naresh Yadav, had died by suicide due to the increasing work pressure. (Photo: Facebook)

The suicide of a resident doctor at AIIMS Jodhpur has sparked protests on the campus, with other resident doctors staging a sit-in outside the OPD and refusing to resume work until their demands were addressed.

As the stir entered its third day on Friday and the OPD remained closed until further notice, AIIMS Jodhpur director Dr Govardhan Puri visited the protest site and tried to speak to the doctors.

In one of the videos, Dr Puri could be seen folding his hands in an appeal to the protesting doctors, but they remained firm on their demand for the resignation of those they held responsible for the circumstances leading to Yadav’s death. Puri was subsequently seen leaving the site.