scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

AIIMS director asks doctors, staff to report presence of unauthorised agents on hospital campus

According to a circular issued by the Director, the security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients.

All such unidentified individuals, vendors and agents are strictly barred from entering the hospital campus, according to the circular. (File photo)

Cracking the whip on unauthorised people from private establishments who exploit patients, the AIIMS administration has shared a WhatsApp number and urged the doctors and staff members to report the presence of such agents on the hospital premises.

According to a circular issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday, the security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients.

The information may also be e-mailed to director@aiims.edu, the circular said.

Also read |Delhi: AIIMS to add 50 battery-powered buses for internal transportation

It mentioned that unidentified and unauthorised individuals belonging to certain private companies, hospitals, laboratories and radiology centres etc., are often seen roaming inside the AIIMS campus to seek monetary gain from the patients.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...

It is also learnt that they facilitate the issuance of OPD cards and admissions. These agents also divert patients for laboratory or radiology investigations to private facilities.

Some of them sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implants, the circular said.

All such unidentified individuals, vendors and agents are strictly barred from entering the hospital campus, according to the circular.

Advertisement

“All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969,” it stated.

Also read |Delhi: AIIMS director asks doctors, staff not to leave main OT during duty hours

The identity of the person who reports about such unauthorised people will be kept confidential and appropriate action will be taken to stop the exploitation of the patients.

Wearing the designated uniform and displaying identity cards is a simple method to enhance the security on the hospital premises and this will enable the administration to identify any unauthorised individual.

Advertisement

Hence, the circular asked all the staff members of the AIIMS to ensure that identity cards are worn within the campus. In addition, the staff working in the operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs.

“Heads of the departments are also hereby requested to ensure that all the waiting lists are attended, which will prevent the patients from falling into the trap of these agents and getting exploited financially. Administration shall provide necessary support to all the heads of the departments as and where necessary, which will enable them to complete the waiting lists,” the circular said.

If any such unauthorised person or agent is found anywhere on the campus, the respective area in-charges such as senior resident doctors, faculty members, nursing officers and other staff shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents and touts, and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken against them.

“It is reiterated that all the doctors, nursing staff and other staff are hereby being informed to specifically report any such presence and movement of unauthorised agents at hospital premises,” the circular said.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 11:24:45 am
Next Story

Pink diamond sells for record $49.9M at Hong Kong auction

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement