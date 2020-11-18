AIIMS developing portable tech to treat cervical cancer

AIIMS is developing an indigenous portable colposcope-cum-thermal ablator named Cerva for the treatment of cervical cancer patients.

AIIMS is developing an indigenous portable colposcope-cum-thermal ablator named Cerva for the treatment of cervical cancer patients. The new technique of thermal ablation permits screening in a single visit approach in suitable cases, in a simple 30-40 second-outpatient procedure.

The existing strategy of cervical cancer screening is Pap smear, which requires elaborate laboratory infrastructure and trained manpower, with low sensitivity that necessitates repeated testing 3-yearly.

With the emergence of HPV tests as the best method of testing, attention is now on the development of point-of-care HPV tests for immediate results.

HPV testing also has the advantage that a self-collected vaginal sample can be comparable to a physician-collected one.

This is useful for women in remote areas, or women who are hesitant and embarrassed to see a provider, but especially useful during the pandemic and beyond to avoid crowding in clinics or camps, experts say.

