AIIMS Delhi faculty form seeks caste and religion data of senior doctors

In a move that has been described as “shocking” and “not justified” by senior doctors, including its Director, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has asked its faculty to fill and submit a form that seeks details of their caste and religion among other requirements.

Advertising

The one-page form, which was distributed by the AIIMS faculty cell last week, is aimed at creating “a database of all senior doctors”. Apart from name and age, the other details it asks for include those related to salary and appointment.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, said he was “unaware” of such a form being distributed.

“No senior doctor is ever asked about his or her caste and religion. I have not seen the form but even then it doesn’t make any sense. We, at AIIMS, are not bothered about the caste and religion of any doctor and it is not justified to ask these things,” Guleria said.

“This is shocking. Why do they want to talk about the caste and religion of any doctor who is working in the hospital? Even during entrance examinations, students object to such questions,” said a senior doctor at AIIMS, who received the form and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Former director of AIIMS, Dr M C Mishra, said he has never heard of such a question being asked of doctors. “In institutions like AIIMS, we should stay away from talking about this demography,” he said.

The AIIMS faculty cell, which is responsible for administrative work related to the faculty, claimed that the question was “added… by mistake”.

Advertising

“We had sent the forms to prepare a database of all senior doctors. There is no need to have details about their caste and religion. The question was added in the form by mistake. I will get it rectified soon,” Dr Sanjay Arya, who heads administrative work at the cell, told The Indian Express.