AIIMS Bhopal employee robbed of mangalsutra inside hospital lift, video captures snatching

When the lift reached the third floor and the doors opened, the man stepped out first and waited near the entrance. (Special Arrangement)

A woman employee of AIIMS Bhopal was robbed of her mangalsutra inside a hospital lift on Sunday evening, in an incident captured on CCTV that prompted outrage over gaps in security at the premier medical institute. The crime occurred inside a lift located behind the blood bank building and came to light on Monday after hospital authorities and police accessed the footage.

The woman, an attendant posted in the gynaecology department, was on duty and entered the lift alone to go to another floor. CCTV footage shows a young man wearing a mask and a cap approach the lift and first check whether anyone else was inside. After confirming that the woman was alone, he entered. “During the ascent, the man is seen repeatedly looking around and observing the woman before initiating a brief conversation and asking her about the location of the ophthalmology department,” said a senior police officer.