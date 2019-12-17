AIIMS Bathinda to open on Dec 23: Harsimrat

Harsimrat also asked the state government to do its bit to ensure the smooth opening of the prestigious institute. Harsimrat also asked the state government to do its bit to ensure the smooth opening of the prestigious institute.

UNION FOOD Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday announced that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bathinda will be opened to the public on December 23.

She said recruitment of specialist doctors had been completed for 9 of 12 departments and the same would be operational on December 23. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will conduct the soft launch of the institute.

Harsimrat said the institute would be in line for a formal inauguration with all OPDs and in-patient departments becoming operational by June 20, 2020. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to inaugurate the institute in June next year.

Harsimrat also asked the state government to do its bit to ensure the smooth opening of the prestigious institute. She said that though AIIMS Bathinda had been fully funded by the Centre, the state was responsible for making arrangements on ground like suitable approach roads as well as bus stop and shelters. She said it was unfortunate that these arrangements had not been made yet, even though AIIMS was in the final stages of completion. She said she would ask the state government to hurry up but if it continued to lag behind, she would allocate funds from her MPLAD to ensure these facilities come up at the earliest.

The Bathinda MP said she was thankful to the prime minister and health minister for timely completion of the institute. However, she claimed that it happened despite hurdles being put in the way by the Congress government, which dragged its feet in granting statutory clearances. She said that with the start of AIIMS Bathinda, super-speciality treatment would be available here and people will not have to travel to PGI Chandigarh and other far off places for treatment.

