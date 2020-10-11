AIIB, World Bank-funded project to invest $1.5 bn in India’s Covid fight

The project has components dealing with emergency Covid-19 response, shoring up the healthcare system and strengthening pandemic research.

A project financed by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and World Bank will pump in $1.5 billion over the next four years to help India’s healthcare system tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Strengthening Project” will involve multiple components that aim to “support the acceleration and scale up of the GOI response” to the virus, a Health Ministry statement said Saturday.

“The project will involve the construction, expansion, rehabilitation and/or operation of healthcare facilities in response to COVID-19 amongst other activities, such as, procurement of hospital equipment, personal protection equipment (PPE), testing of patients,” a detailed document released by the ministry states.

