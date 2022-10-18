Punjab AIG held in graft case sent to judicial custody

The district court on Monday sent Punjab Police’s Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor to judicial custody. Kapoor was produced in court after his three days police remand ended.

Kapoor was arrested on October 6 by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the complaint of Kurukshetra resident Poonam Rajan. Poonam accused him of taking Rs 1 crore bribe from her to get her and her family’s name cleared in a case registered at Zirakpur police station.

Kapoor, who was posted in Punjab Intelligence department as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was sent to Patiala jail and will be produced in the court on October 31.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh, who was posted in Zirakpur at the time, was also arrested in the case and is in judicial custody while the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Zirakpur Pawan Kumar is yet to be arrested.