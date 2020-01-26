AICC nod to Uttarakhand Congress new team

According to party leaders, the team’s size will increase soon with the appointment of members of the media cell, including spokespersons. According to party leaders, the team’s size will increase soon with the appointment of members of the media cell, including spokespersons.

To strengthen the party organisation in Uttarakhand for the 2022 Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday approved a team of 242 office-bearers and members for the state.

The decision came a month after Congress Uttarakhand chief Pritam Singh dissolved the state executive. The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) now has 242 members, including 22 vice-presidents, 31 general secretaries, 98 secretaries, 90 special invitee members and one treasurer.

Pritam Singh, who was appointed as the Congress state president in May 2017, had last month dissolved the party’s state executive, weeks after the Congress’s defeat in Pithoragarh Assembly bypoll and poor performance in panchayat polls. After his appointment, Singh chose to continue with the 300-strong team of his predecessor Kishore Upadhyaya.

While Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said the new committee is balanced with representation of members from all the sections and age groups, the party’s Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction and announce his resignation from the post of state secretary.

Dhami could not be reached for comment.

