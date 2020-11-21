scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 21, 2020
AIADMK to continue alliance with BJP for 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in about six months.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai | Updated: November 21, 2020 7:43:06 pm
tamil nadu assembly elections, aiadmk bjp alliance, 2021 tamil nadu electionsTamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File)

The ruling AIADMK will continue its alliance with the BJP for next year’s Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam have confirmed. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in about six months.

The announcement was made at a government function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Palaniswami said he is confident that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win more seats and retain the power in the state.

The announcement also put an end to all speculation that the AIADMK might part ways with the BJP following their dismal performance in the state during 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also due to the recent Vetrivel Yatra controversy which made leaders from both camps point fingers at each other.

Explained: Ahead of state polls, where does the BJP stand in Tamil Nadu?

Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to inaugurate Rs 67,378 crore worth of developmental projects. Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said Tamil Nadu is making a great progress under the leadership of Palaniswami and Paneerselvam.

