AIADMK suffers fresh setback as former MLAs switch to TVK, DMK

The AIADMK on Saturday suffered a double whammy as several former MLAs of the party, including ministers joined Chief Minister Vijay’s TVK and MK Stalin’s DMK. Four of its former ministers and ex-MLAs joined the ruling TVK amid an ongoing internal crisis in the party.

Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, M C Sampath, Kadambur C Raju and N R Sivapathi are among the leaders who switched sides. They joined TVK at the party headquarters in Chennai in the presence of General Secretary Anand and General Secretary for Election Campaign Management Aadhav Arjuna.

Out of the MLAs who switched sides from AIADMK to TVK, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan lost the election from the Udumalpet Assembly constituency. M C Sampath finished third in the Cuddalore constituency, while Kadambur Raju was defeated in Kovilpatti.