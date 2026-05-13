AIADMK sacks rival faction leaders SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam from party posts

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After a faction of AIADMK leaders voted for Vijay’s TVK during trust vote, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar from their party posts.
Natham R Viswanathan was also relived of his party responsibility after these leaders defied the party diktat and voted in favour of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the confidence motion in the Assembly earlier in the day.
Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places.
What happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay breathed easy on Wednesday after comfortably winning the trust vote. The movie star-turned-politician had a tough in the state Assembly with the support of 144 MLAs, capping a week of intense political negotiations, a split within the AIADMK, constitutional uncertainty and sharp accusations of “horse trading” from rivals.
The confidence motion, moved by Vijay in the 234-member House, was passed with 144 members voting in favour, 22 against and five abstaining after the DMK staged a walkout before the voting process. The support for the TVK came from its own MLAs and including those of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj, and 25 rebel AIADMK legislators led by former ministers S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam.
The vote formally secured the position of the actor-turned-politician whose party, with 108 seats in its debut election, emerged as the single-largest force but fell short of the majority mark of 118. The proceedings inside the Assembly showed the volatile political churn that has followed the election verdict, which disrupted the six-decade-old DMK-AIADMK bipolar order in Tamil Nadu.
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