AIADMK sacks rival faction leaders SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam from party posts

Edapaddi K Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places. (PTI Photo)

After a faction of AIADMK leaders voted for Vijay’s TVK during trust vote, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar from their party posts.

Natham R Viswanathan was also relived of his party responsibility after these leaders defied the party diktat and voted in favour of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the confidence motion in the Assembly earlier in the day.

Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places.

What happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay breathed easy on Wednesday after comfortably winning the trust vote. The movie star-turned-politician had a tough in the state Assembly with the support of 144 MLAs, capping a week of intense political negotiations, a split within the AIADMK, constitutional uncertainty and sharp accusations of “horse trading” from rivals.