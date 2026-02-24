AIADMK’s Palaniswami promises Rs 10,000 for every household if voted back to power

The proposed household assistance is designed as a one-time “compassionate relief” payment, intended, he said, to offset the financial strain caused by increased taxes and utility charges.

3 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 04:39 PM IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMKEdappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK. (File Photo)
The opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK, Tuesday unveiled an expansive slate of welfare promises anchored by a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 to every household in the state. Palaniswami, a former chief minister and now Leader of the Opposition, framed the announcement as direct relief for families grappling with what he described as rising property tax, house tax and electricity charges under the ruling DMK government.

“At a time when families are struggling with steep hikes in property tax, house tax and electricity charges, this government has failed to protect the people,” Palaniswami said while releasing the third phase of his party’s election assurances under the banners #EdappadiyarPromises and #EPSfor2026. “Once we form the government, Rs 10,000 will be given to every household to reduce their day-to-day burden.”

The proposed household assistance is designed as a one-time “compassionate relief” payment, intended, he said, to offset the financial strain caused by increased taxes and utility charges. The announcement was part of a broader welfare package aimed at youth, fishermen, weavers and small traders. Addressing unemployment, Palaniswami said graduates registered with employment exchanges would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000.

Also Read | What transpired at Stalin-KC Venugopal meeting: Power-sharing demand off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera

Youth educated up to the Plus Two level would receive Rs 1,000 per month. “They deserve encouragement, not neglect,” he said, referring to young job seekers awaiting placements. For coastal communities, he promised to increase the fishing ban-period relief from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, citing the income disruption faced by families during the annual prohibition on fishing.

“During the ban period, their income stops but their expenses do not,” he said. Marking Thai Pongal as a festival of “dignity and prosperity”, he pledged an additional Rs 1,000 cash gift to families along with the customary Pongal hamper.

The party also proposed expanding free electricity benefits for weavers — from 300 to 450 units for handloom weavers and from 1,000 to 1,400 units for powerloom operators — and waiving cooperative bank loans taken by roadside vendors operating pavement-side shops in urban areas. “Our commitment is simple and clear,” Palaniswami said. “Reduce the burden, revive livelihoods, and restore hope.”

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

