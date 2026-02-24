AIADMK’s Palaniswami promises Rs 10,000 for every household if voted back to power

The opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK, Tuesday unveiled an expansive slate of welfare promises anchored by a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 to every household in the state. Palaniswami, a former chief minister and now Leader of the Opposition, framed the announcement as direct relief for families grappling with what he described as rising property tax, house tax and electricity charges under the ruling DMK government.

“At a time when families are struggling with steep hikes in property tax, house tax and electricity charges, this government has failed to protect the people,” Palaniswami said while releasing the third phase of his party’s election assurances under the banners #EdappadiyarPromises and #EPSfor2026. “Once we form the government, Rs 10,000 will be given to every household to reduce their day-to-day burden.”