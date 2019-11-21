‘Cat and mouse living together’: AIDAMK on speculation over Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan alliance

Stepping up the attack against actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasa, who had said they are not averse to joining hands, the ruling AIADMK Thursday said their stark different ideologies would make it look like “a cat and mouse living together.”

“Rajini, who has announced taking forward spiritual politics, joining hands with Kamal Haasan who talks about rationalism and communism would amount to a cat and mouse living together,” the AIDAMK said in its mouthpiece ‘Namathu Amma’.

What seemed like an attack on Haasan, the article stated that “he has lost to Rajinikanth” in their rivalry in the film field and that he was now apprehensive if that would repeat in politics.

“Time will teach Rajini that a possible partnership with Haasan politically will not be fruitful,” it said.

However, their prospective tie-up would in no way affect the AIADMK as it was resting on a “1.5 crore cadre base,” the article said, adding this was an opportunity for them to successfully take on those aiming to defeat the party.

The write-up was accompanied by a screen grab from the 1977 Tamil blockbuster ‘Pathinaru Vayadinile’ where Haasan is seen massaging Rajinikanth.

Earlier this week, Haasan backed Rajinikanth over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a “wonder”, saying it was “not a criticism but the reality.”

The two said they were willing to join hands for the state’s welfare if the situation arises.

However, the actors’ move did not receive support from several AIADMK leaders who slammed the duo for intending to work together, with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar calling them a ‘mirage’ and ‘illusion.’

(With PTI inputs)