AIADMK MP V Sathyabama on Parliament protests: ‘Our duty to raise state issues’

V Sathyabama, AIADMK MP from Tiruppur, speaks to The Indian Express about the protest by her party inside and outside Parliament.

AIADMK MPs protesting at the parliament in New Delhi on tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Why were AIADMK MPs protesting in the Lok Sabha?

We were protesting against the Karnataka government’s move to construct a dam in Mekedatu over Cauvery river. The Tamil Nadu CM had written to PM Narendra Modi seeking revocation of the Centre’s permission to Karnataka.

How does stalling the House help?

We have to ask the Centre to intervene. Parliament is a forum to express our concerns. The Centre must direct the Central Water Commission to withdraw the permission granted to the dam project.

But AIADMK MPs were stalling the House earlier too on Cauvery issue.

That was different. If this dam is constructed, our farmers will not get water. Entire Tamil Nadu will be affected. Farmers in Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Nagapattinam etc will be in deep crisis.

Opposition MPs say that when the ruling party wants to divert attention from an issue, the AIADMK comes up with some issue to disrupt proceedings?

It is not true. This will be the last session. As parliamentarians, it is our duty to raise issues that adversely affect people in the state. Something has to be done by the Centre.

Last time you created an uproar in Parliament. Did the issue get resolved?

The Centre created a Cauvery Water Management Authority to decide the sharing of river water among the states and it was notified in June.

