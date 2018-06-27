AIADMK MLAs’ disqualification: SC rejects transfer plea, assigns case to another Madras HC judge

The 18 rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker of the House under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, known as the anti-defection law. The 18 rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker of the House under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, known as the anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer the case of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs from the Madras High Court to itself. Instead, it appointed a new judge, Justice M Sathyanarayan of the Madras High Court, to hear and decide the case.

Earlier on Monday, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the disqualified legislators, submitted to the vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjay Kishan Kaul that it is a serious matter that requires an urgent hearing given the high court’s split verdict in the matter on June 14 has resulted in a status quo. In their plea, the disqualified MLAs also claimed that the split verdict will delay the holding of fresh elections to the Assembly.

The third judge is now scheduled to hear the matter afresh. “We consider it appropriate to assign the case on difference of opinion to Justice M Sathyanarayanan. He will hear the matter and decide it,” the apex court said Wednesday.

Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified the 18 AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to beleaguered party leader T T V Dhinakaran on the ground that they had tried to pull down the party’s government in the state. In her 200-page order, the Chief Justice upheld the Speaker’s decision, observing, “In my opinion, the view taken by the Speaker is a possible, if not plausible view, and I am unable to hold that the said decision is (in) any way unreasonable, irrational or perverse.”

The 18 rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker of the House under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, known as the anti-defection law. Following the disqualification, the current strength of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is 216. While AIADMK has 116 MLAs, including the Speaker, the Opposition has 98 MLAs.

